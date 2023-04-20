CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for Davenport burglary, violating parole

Brandon Patrick, 29
Brandon Patrick, 29(Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him? Brandon Patrick is wanted by Davenport Police for burglary charges and by Illinois Department of Corrections for violating his parole. Patrick is 29 years old, black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-9 and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All calls are anonymous, and an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez
Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez
First Alert Day April 20
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for strong to severe storm potential
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

Latest News

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
Geneseo Police: Viaduct on College Avenue, impassible
Heather Selesky, 32
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for probation violation, forgery
Moline Police are searching for two women in the theft of $2,600 worth of perfume from the...
2 women accused of stealing $2,600 worth of perfume from Moline Walgreens
The search for missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, expands.
Search for Muscatine man expands after bracelet found near Iowa City bridge