CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for Davenport burglary, violating parole

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him? Brandon Patrick is wanted by Davenport Police for burglary charges and by Illinois Department of Corrections for violating his parole. Patrick is 29 years old, black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-9 and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All calls are anonymous, and an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

