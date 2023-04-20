CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for probation violation, forgery

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her? Heather Selesky is wanted in Scott County for violating her probation and forgery, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Seleskey is 32 years old, with brown hair and green eyes, 5-foot-6, and about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All calls are anonymous, and an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

