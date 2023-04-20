Davenport police respond to girl with gunshot wound, Thursday afternoon

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday, shortly before noon, Davenport police responded to a report of an individual injured by gunfire.

According to a statement from Davenport police, at approximately 11:53 a.m., police responded to the area of 700 West 63rd Street in reference to a report of a girl injured by gunfire. Upon arrival, responding officers found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken by Medic EMS to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

No other injures were reported, police said. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

