Earth Day Clean-Up and Planet Party: Public House

Public House Owner Johnna Chesney and Public House Event Coordinator McKenzy Miller discuss details about PH's Earth Day celebration and clean-up event.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Public House Owner Johnna Chesney and Public House Event Coordinator McKenzy Miller discuss all of the details about this Davenport neighborhood bar’s upcoming Earth Day celebration.

McKenzy and Johnna say volunteers can check in at 9 a.m. and supplies will be available including safety vests, gloves and trash bags. Volunteers will clean-up from around 9 a.m. to noon.

After, volunteers are invited back to Public House for complementary Stella beer, snacks, live music, and several opportunities to win prizes.

Earth Day Clean-Up & Planet Party Information:

What? In honor of Earth Day Public House invites volunteers to join PH staff for a neighborhood clean-up day by picking up trash and debris along the roadways in Davenport. After the clean-up is done, volunteers will meet back at PH for complementary Stella beer, snacks, and live music.

When? Saturday, April 22 clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon then meet back at PH for the Plant Party that starts at noon

Where? Public House, 5150-5198 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport

Why? Celebrate Earth Day and clean-up the community!

Learn more: Public House Facebook

