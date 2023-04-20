A few rounds of storms today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 6 PM Thursday evening for occasional severe storms***

A First Alert Day remains in effect as a few rounds of storms will move through the area with a chance for isolated severe wind gusts and large hail with each round. The first round will move through prior to sunrise, a second round in the mid morning and the final round with the cold front this afternoon. This afternoon will likely be the best chance of a few strong storms east of the Mississippi. Once the front moves through our severe threat is over and gusty NW winds will arrive sending in cooler air for the rest of the week. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

TODAY: Scattered storms. High: 75º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and cooler. Low: 41º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy. High: 60º.

