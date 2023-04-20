Fulton High School students participate in campus and community clean-up day

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Wednesday morning over 200 Fulton High School students along with other community members gathered to participate in a campus and community clean-up day, just ahead of Earth Day which is celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

Fulton High School students, staff, and various other community members from other city departments including the public works department, fire department, and township all gathered to clean-up trash, branches and debris from the city’s parks, bike path, roadway along IL Rt 84, and the high school’s campus.

Fulton High School teachers said that Wednesday’s campus and community clean-up day was a great example of different parts of the community coming together to make the town one of a kind.

“I hope it has a big impact on the students,” said Jen Pepper Fulton High School Science Teacher. “This community is so good at supporting all of our athletics and everything that goes on here. I thought this was a great opportunity for our students to actually step out, and offer a thanks, and give back to the community.”

During Wednesday’s cleanup students and community members collected over 1,600 pounds of trash, Fulton High School teachers said.

