Moline community honors its Little League Baseball president

Jack Burns has worked with Moline Little League for the last three decades
By Evan Denton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Generations of Moline baseball players gathered at the Riverside Baseball Complex Wednesday to celebrate the opening day of the little league season, and to say thank you to a man who has given so much to youth baseball in the city.

For the last three decades, Jack Burns has been synonymous with Moline Little League Baseball, serving in numerous roles including its president.

“He’s gonna go down in the Quad Cities as one of the best leaders of a youth organization,” said Brad Hines, a Moline Little League Baseball board member. “Just a footprint that he put on these facilities here. If you would have seen it back when I played, and now, this is the top one in the Quad Cities. This will forever be attached to him, and everything he’s done.”

Hines first met Burns when he played little league back in the 1990s. He said he will never forget Burns’ love for little league.

“He was just all about the kids having fun, about building the community, and building sportsmanship,” Hines said. “All the right things about sports he was about.”

During the Moline Little League parade of teams, Burns was awarded the sportsmanship award for all that he has given to youth baseball.

“Everybody seems to think that what I did had an impact, but to be honest with you, the kids in the program, the people in the program itself had much more of an impact on me than I had the program,” Burns said.

Burns added it was hard to pinpoint his favorite moment over the last three decades.

“I think the thing that probably had the most impact on me was when I started to see the kids that I coached bringing down their children and starting a whole new generation,” Burns said. “I was hoping to find some type of way that I could give back to the community, and this was my first choice to coach and be involved in little league. It has given me much more than I gave it.”

With his new free time, Burns said he will do a lot more yard work.

Hines said he and other board members have discussed dividing up the Moline Little League presidency role in the future, since it will take two or three people to fill Burns’ shoes.

