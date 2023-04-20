Moline’s Brock Harding wins Mr. Basketball honors in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brock Harding is the Mr. Basketball award winner in Illinois after leading Moline to the program’s first State Championship. Harding averaged 18 points per game in his final season at Moline, scoring 28 in the state final against Benet. Moline finished the season 35-3. Harding is just the 3rd player in Western Big 6 history to win Mr. Basketball and the first since Rock Island’s Chasson Randle in 2011. Next season, Harding will take his talents to Iowa.

