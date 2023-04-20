Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez
Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez
First Alert Day April 20
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for strong to severe storm potential
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

Latest News

FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
Geneseo Police: Viaduct on College Avenue, impassible
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Brandon Patrick, 29
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for Davenport burglary, violating parole
Researchers say when you give a worm weed, it gets the munchies.
Worms get the munchies too when they are given weed, study finds