Search for Muscatine man expands after bracelet found near Iowa City bridge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - After a bracelet was discovered on a bridge, Iowa City Police are looking between the 100 block of West Harrison Street and the Benton Street Bridge for a Muscatine man missing since early Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office have aided in the search with drones and boats on the Iowa River.

Chris Martinez, 20, was visiting friends in Iowa City when he was last seen outside a downtown bar around 1 a.m.

Family and friends plan a second search Friday.

A search and a vigil was conducted Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

