Search for Muscatine man expands after bracelet found near Iowa City bridge

Police are looking between the 100 block of West Harrison Street and the Benton Street Bridge for a Muscatine man missing since Saturday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - After a bracelet was discovered on a bridge, Iowa City Police are looking between the 100 block of West Harrison Street and the Benton Street Bridge for a Muscatine man missing since early Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office have aided in the search with drones and boats on the Iowa River.

Chris Martinez, 20, was visiting friends in Iowa City when he was last seen outside a downtown bar around 1 a.m.

Family and friends plan a second search Friday.

A search and a vigil was conducted Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez
Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez
First Alert Day April 20
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for strong to severe storm potential
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Arrest made in homicide investigation of 17-year-old Danny Taylor
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
Davenport man charged after troopers say he led officers on chase

Latest News

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
Geneseo Police: Viaduct on College Avenue, impassible
Brandon Patrick, 29
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for Davenport burglary, violating parole
Heather Selesky, 32
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for probation violation, forgery
Moline Police are searching for two women in the theft of $2,600 worth of perfume from the...
2 women accused of stealing $2,600 worth of perfume from Moline Walgreens