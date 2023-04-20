Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A second teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Daniel “Danny” Taylor in Milan.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said Napoleon Jackson, 16, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Newton, Iowa.

He has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

“The apprehension of Mr. Jackson would not have been possible without the support of our law enforcement partners with the Iowa State Patrol (DCI/DNE Division), the Newton Police Department, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,” deputies said in a media release.

Deputies added that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. No other information was released Thursday.

They ask anyone with information to call the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

The shooting happened in the 11700 block of Ridgewood Road.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. April 14 to a report that someone had been shot. They found Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders tried to resuscitate the boy, but he died, according to deputies.

Deputies noted that about 20 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was brought to a Rock Island hospital. They did not confirm the shootings were connected.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the home, including the round that killed Taylor, according to deputies.

Deputies said a 15-year-old boy was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and home invasion. The teen was transported from OSF Hospital in Peoria to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility in Galesburg, deputies have said.

The boy’s name has not been released as of Thursday. Under Illinois law, juveniles 15 and younger are initially charged in juvenile court.

Prosecutors can petition the court to transfer the case to adult court for certain offenses, such as first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and certain sex offenses.

