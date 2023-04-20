Services offered at the Genesis Headache Clinic

By Marcia Lense
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 90-percent of the population will experience a headache, but when it happens frequently or intensely, it may be time to seek help.

Alicia Vuydejonk is a nurse practitioner with the Genesis Headache Clinic. She says they look into multiple health and lifestyle causes for headaches as well as multiple treatment options. She says if your headaches get in the way of your daily life, you should see your doctor.

Family holds vigil for missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez
First Alert Day April 20
Police have made an arrest in connection to the early Friday morning shooting-death of...
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Anthony J. Maples, 41, is charged with second-degree theft; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or...
