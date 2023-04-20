Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held Thursday at Rock Island National Cemetery

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island National Cemetery will be holding a burial service for an unaccompanied veteran this week.

The Rock Island National Cemetery has a service scheduled for an unaccompanied veteran, a veteran who has no family, that will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. at one of the committal shelters, according to a media release from the Rock Island National Cemetery.

According to the Rock Island National Cemetery the veteran’s name is David Craig Yoder, 64, born May 29, 1959 and died Feb. 2, 2023. Yoder served in the U.S. Marine Corps and his rank was Private First Class. He served from 1976 to 1979.

It is greatly appreciated for those who can attend and support, Rock Island National Cemetery officials said.

