1 person hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the area near E. 37th St. and Bridge Ave. at 11:42 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody, but they said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The incident is under investigation.

