1 person hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shooting.
According to police, officers responded to the area near E. 37th St. and Bridge Ave. at 11:42 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Police have not said if anyone is in custody, but they said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.
The incident is under investigation.
