Byron man injured after rollover on US 20

GALENA, Illinois (KWQC) - A Byron, Illinois, man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in rual Galena, Illinois, on Thursday.

Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to find Robert C. Baker’s 2005 Dodge Viper in a ditch near U.S. 20 and Glen Hollow Road around 11:21 a.m.

An investigation revealed Baker was westbound on the highway when he lost control of his car, crossing to the eastbound lanes before rolling over and landing in a ditch.

Galena Police, Fire and EMS responded and Baker was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Iowa. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

