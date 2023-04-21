City of Buffalo seeks volunteers for sandbagging

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Buffalo is seeking volunteers to help with the city’s flood preparation.

According to city officials, volunteers are wanted to help fill sandbags for residents. Sandbagging times will be Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or later if volunteers are available. The sandbagging will take place at the rear of the Buffalo Activity Center, 329 Dodge Street, city officials stated.

City officials advise that volunteers wear appropriate attire, but they say gloves will be provided.

For more information, visit www.buffaloiowa.org or the City of Buffalo’s Facebook page.

