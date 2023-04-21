Common Ground exhibit at Putnam Museum

Common Ground exhibit at Putnam Museum
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Christina Kastell, Putnam Museum, discusses the Common Ground exhibit at the Davenport facility.

Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories is the culmination of a three-year regional history update. The Putnam Museum and Science Center has completely renovated the gallery and are displaying artifacts from the 250,000-piece collection that have never been featured before.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933. The website link is https://www.putnam.org/

