Davenport man waives hearing in fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Zion E. Harrison, 18, of Davenport, charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent in the shooting death of 18-year-old Faith M. Zulu, waived his right to a preliminary hearing this morning in Scott County.

He will be arraigned April 27.

Harrison is accused of shooting Zulu at Jersey Meadows Apartments, 2700 East 53rd St., Davenport, on April 9 at about 11:30 p.m.

Zulu died from her injuries at a local hospital.

At the time of the arrest Harrison had outstanding warrants for possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, eluding, and no headlights.

