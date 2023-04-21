Davenport man waives hearing in fatal shooting

Zion E. Harrison, charged with second-degree murder, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Zion E. Harrison, 18, of Davenport, charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent in the shooting death of 18-year-old Faith M. Zulu, waived his right to a preliminary hearing this morning in Scott County.

He will be arraigned April 27.

Harrison is accused of shooting Zulu at Jersey Meadows Apartments, 2700 East 53rd St., Davenport, on April 9 at about 11:30 p.m.

Zulu died from her injuries at a local hospital.

At the time of the arrest Harrison had outstanding warrants for possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, eluding, and no headlights.

