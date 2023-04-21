Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, expands.
Search for Muscatine man expands after bracelet found near Iowa City bridge
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen
Thursday, shortly before noon, Davenport police responded to a report of an individual injured...
Police: Girl shot in Davenport Thursday
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say

Latest News

Government Bridge
Government Bridge reopening today
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures this weekend
Officials were on the scene of a possible bear attack on New Road in Avon Friday morning.
Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut
Zion E. Harrison, charged with second-degree murder, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Davenport man waives hearing in fatal shooting
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains