Flood preparation underway in Savanna

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Community members in Savanna came together to begin preparing the downtown for spring flooding, with the Mississippi River expected to crest, next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sandbags were put down to protect some of the businesses in the downtown district near the waterfront.

Organizers of Thursday’s flood preparation event say more than 50,000 sandbags were made with more than 40 Illinois Department of Transportation trucks working together to move the sandbags around.

“We’re anticipating by the weekend to be right at about 18 feet, which will put water behind the alley,” Carroll County Emergency Management Director Jim Klinefelter said. “So a lot of preventative maintenance done this week to get the sandbag wall up and get it in place before we end up with some major flooding.”

There were volunteers from Rolling Hills Progress Center, Kewanee Prison, and local emergency officials all out helping, Thursday.

Organizers say once the sandbags are all laid out they’re expected to stretch over two blocks or 750 feet.

Business owners along the river also say that they’re preparing for the worst.

“The challenge is to keep the main channel, in the channel,” said Owner of The Answer Fitness, Tanning and Physical Therapy Mark Klein. “If they don’t build the wall it will be right up against our buildings in the back. It’s kind of an ongoing battle, but the wall keeps things like floating trees from crashing into our buildings.”

City officials in Savanna say that there could be a possibility of record-breaking flood levels for the town this spring.

The previous record was in 1965 when water levels reached over 22 feet, according to city officials.

Emergency services asks that if you are not a service worker or a volunteer at this time to avoid the area.

