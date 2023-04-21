Funeral arrangements announced for Danny Taylor, 17-year-old, fatally shot in Milan

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Rockridge High School senior, Daniel “Danny” Taylor, a 17-year-old, who was fatally shot in Milan on April 14.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Rockridge High School senior, Daniel “Danny” Taylor, a 17-year-old, who was fatally shot in Milan on April 14.

The visitation for Taylor will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue in Rock Island, and services will be on Monday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, according to Taylor’s obituary. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Those who knew Taylor said he was simply a joy to know.

“He stood up for the underdog,” his sister, Josie, said, in Taylor’s obituary.

“I loved ' Dan-Dan’, that’s what I called him,” said Kim Macke, a teacher’s aide at Rockridge High School, where Taylor was a senior preparing for graduation and a career defending his nation, according to Taylor’s obituary.

