Government Bridge reopening today

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge was expected to reopen to drivers Friday by noon.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said despite the damage to the bridge span over Davenport’s River Drive that normal operations can resume.

According to a media release from the Rock Island Arsenal, the DOT will conduct repair activities on the bridge damage this fall.

The bridge closed Tuesday afternoon after a fragment of the old I-74 Bridge fell off a moving truck.

According the RIA officials, the damage did not affect the railway, pedestrian path or river traffic.

