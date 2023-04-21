The Market: Myths Debunked, Big Shops vs. Small Boutiques

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy joins Morgan to discuss several myths surrounding the prices of big stores vs. small boutiques. Katie shares that affordable fashion can be found at small boutiques, and paying extra, isn’t always the case.

The Market: A Journey To Joy Information:

Address- 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.

Hours: Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Website: https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

