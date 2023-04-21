The Milan Market

The Milan Market
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Milan Market is a pop-up vendor market that is set to be held at Eagle Ridge Strip Mall, 120 East 10th Avenue, Milan, on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ashly Kuhlenbeck invites viewers to attend to check out products from numerous local vendors which is guaranteed to be a day filled with fun. There will be everything from boutique clothing, clothing for kids, candles, coffee, wine and much more.

This is the first time this market will be held. If it gets enough support, there may be many more to come.

