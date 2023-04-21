Mississippi River forecast to crest higher than originally thought

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Mississippi River from Dubuque, downstream to the Quad Cities and Burlington is forecast to crest a little higher and occur a little later than originally thought.

Recent rainfall and snowmelt in the upper basin has led to an increase in the flood projections, with the crests forecast to occur between April 29 and May 6.

Hydrologists have tried to model this flood to other flood events in the past, and say they can’t find one that is similar to this. Usually there are tributary rivers that run high during this time, and that is not the case this spring.

Since there is no flood similar to the ongoing flood, forecast crests in the chart below could be a foot higher or foot lower. With little to no rain expected over the next week, the crests may end up on the lower end.

Click here for the latest river levels and forecast.

Flood crests (KWQC)

