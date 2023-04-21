Muscatine Fire Island Robotics qualifies for 2nd consecutive ‘Worlds’

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Muscatine High School students is competing on the international stage in Houston.

Muscatine Fire Island Robotics wrapped up its first day of qualifying rounds in the FIRST Robotic Championship, on Thursday.

According to the competition’s website, it features about 600 teams from across the globe. Fire Island booked its ticket in March at the St. Louis Regional.

A driver for the team, Gabriel Sanchez said he’s excited to be in the top tier.

”I absolutely love the environment. It’s an intense, awesome feeling.” Sanchez said. “You constantly get going, and it’s a fantastic feeling of just being out there being a part of a team, working together with other teams and continuing to compete at the best.”

Mechanical lead Ethan Mattes has been with the team for seven years. He said it’s been amazing to see it develop to this point.

“It’s really interesting to see some of the younger kids try and still step into those roles,” Mattes said. “[See them] start to fit into those roles and find their own little thing. [It] kind of reminds me of when I did it.”

Also on that journey, team mentor Jerry Zollers. He works as a product development engineer at HNI. He started volunteering when his son joined five years ago, and stuck around after his graduation.

“[My favorite is] just to see the kids succeed,” Zollers said. “Give them tools that I’ve learned over the years ... Everything they learned here they’re going to use in their jobs in the future.”

For the team’s other driver, Lucile Engel, some of those lessons go beyond technology and engineering, especially when seeking sponsors.

“I actually get a lot of the other side like the business aspect,” Engel said. “I’ve definitely got a lot better at speaking to bigger groups of people.”

This year’s trip to Houston marks Fire Island’s second in a row and third overall.

First-year member Mohit Wani hopes to make it an annual tradition.

“I’m excited and also nervous because it’s my first time,” Wani said. “I just want to see and learn the experiences and hopefully take some more knowledge so that next year, we can do even better.”

At the end of qualifying on Thursday, the team was ranked 17th in their division out of 77 teams.

The top eight teams in each division automatically qualify for the next round. They then get to draft two other teams to partner with for the next round.

Another Quad City Area team also competed in Houston in a different category. A group of Pleasant Valley Junior High students also qualified for “Worlds” in the FIRST Lego Challenge tournament.

Qualifying rounds continue on Friday, with the final rounds starting on Saturday.

