Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday

The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle...
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Thursday night.(WPTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Thursday night.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a medical emergency in the parking lot of Arby’s, 412 Cleveland St.

Police said the man’s cause of death is unknown but foul play is not suspected. Police have not released the name of the man as of Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 ext. 614.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, expands.
Search for Muscatine man expands after bracelet found near Iowa City bridge
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen
Thursday, shortly before noon, Davenport police responded to a report of an individual injured...
Police: Girl shot in Davenport Thursday
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say

Latest News

Who are we, QC? TV6 Investigates combed through recent census data to draw conclusions about...
'Who are we, QC?'
1 person hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Turning much colder this weekend
Turning much colder this weekend
According to police, officers responded to the area near E. 37th St. and Bridge Ave. at 11:42...
1 person hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport