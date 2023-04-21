Niabi Zoo celebrates 60th season during 2023 season

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo reopened on April 17 and the facility is excited to share new amenities, improved food service, fun “Scooter Pals” vehicles, and a partnership with Kulture City that has created a more inclusive experience for all of our guests regardless of sensory needs.

Lee Jackson, Director, Niabi Zoo, and Jason Gilliland, Niabi Zoo Foundation board member, discuss the 60th anniversary season in detail including the remodeling of the Big Cat and Bald Eagle exhibits.

It is noted that the zoo’s Birthday Bash fundraiser is set for Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline. Tickets are $20. See more at https://www.niabizoo.com/support/foundation/

Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. For more information, call 309-799-3482.

To plan your visit, go to www.niabizoo.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.