Police respond to overnight shots fired call in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight shots fired call.

According to police, officers responded to the area near E. 37th St. and Bridge Ave. at 11:42 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police tell TV6 when they arrived on the scene, they found blood.

At this time, police would not confirm if there was a known victim or not.

The area was blocked off for several hours while police investigated, but has since opened up.

Officers say we can expect a press release with more information sometime today.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.