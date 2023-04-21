Rock Island National Cemetery holds burial for unaccompanied veteran

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island National Cemetery held a burial for an unaccompanied veteran, a veteran who has no family, on Thursday.

The service was held for David Craig Yoder, 64. Yoder served in the U.S. Marine Corps and his rank was Private First Class. Yoder served from 1976 to 1979.

One organizer said the turnout for Yoder was a welcomed surprise.

“I almost shed a tear seeing it personally, first hand,” Foster Cremation Services Owner and retired veteran, Bryan Foster said. “I thought we would probably have 25 people here, but to have this many people show up for this celebration for Yoder, it was an honor.”

Organizers believed close to 500 people showed up for the burial.

