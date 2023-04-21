Rock Island prepares for floodwaters

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Pumps and flood panels are being set up, gatewells will be closed, and some traffic will be affected in Rock Island as the Mississippi River continues to rise and takes over sidewalks and roads.

Hoses pumping floodwaters will cross parts of the riverside bike path, and the Public Works Department urges cyclists and others to be cautious. Alongside Schwiebert Park, temporary flood panels will go up.

Closed until water levels drop below flood stage are portions of the bike path, Sunset Drive from 31st Avenue to Skafidas Parkway, and the lower road at Sunset Marina. The marina is also stopping fuel service.

The city is installing temporary walkways to maintain access to the marina docks.

