Turning much cooler for the weekend

Freezing conditions each morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The severe weather threat is done for the QCA for the next several days, but it doesn’t mean we aren’t dealing with weather hazards.  Now we turn our attention to well below normal temps which will result in several chances for freeze conditions the next few mornings.  Today’s high will run to the 50s and 60s, but a surge of cold air arrives tonight.  Lows will be in the 20s and 30s by tomorrow morning.  With unstable NW flow flurries/drizzle can’t be ruled out on Saturday as highs only reach the 40s.  50s and 60s return from Sunday onwards, but there is no significant warm up or system that looks to impact the area next week.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 60º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and cooler.  Low: 34º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Flurries/drizzle and cold. High: 48º.

