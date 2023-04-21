A UT senior is honored by the Chicago Bears

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Township senior Olivia Hansen’s class schedule is anything but easy.

“I’m taking 3 AP classes, and three or four dual-credit classes, as well as an extra class through Black Hawk. It’s a lot of work,” Hansen said.

On top of that, Hansen plays volleyball, soccer, and football. Her time management skills are pretty good.

“[It’s] being able to focus on what’s necessary right in front of me, and not worry about other things that I can’t control,” Hansen said.

Somehow, Hansen is able to volunteer at places such as Mallard Pointe Kennels and help care for animals.

“Olivia is an extremely hard worker, a self-starter, and we appreciate her reliability,” said Blair Williams, owner of Mallard Pointe Kennels. “She’s just a fun part of the Mallard Pointe family out here.”

Through her positive impact at school and in the community, Hansen was chosen as one of only nine recipients of the Chicago Bears’ Community High School All-Star Award. She was nominated by the United Township head football coach, Nick Welch.

“She wants to be successful, and I think in a generation where people are looking for instant gratification, she understands the late nights of studying, reading, and getting up to train, and maybe having to work and then having to do community service,” Welch said.

“This community has shaped who I am, and I just think that giving back to it is the best way to help others grow into who they want to be as well,” Hansen said.

Welch said he’s glad Hansen decided to join the football team.

“It kinda showed the boys that you can play volleyball, football, take hard classes, get good grades, be a good person, and do all of it at a very high level,” Welch said.

Hansen’s message for young girls who are considering playing football is simple.

“Just try it. You’re gonna have support from anybody, and if you don’t I’ll support you, but you only get what you put out of it. If you want to, just go for it,” Hansen said.

Hansen is not showing any signs of slowing down. Next year she will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in its honors program.

