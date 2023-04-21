Viral tweet forms friendship between Iowa State softball and West Virginia baseball

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When basketball season came to an end in Ames, a tweet from Barstool ISU stating “when there is nothing to tweet about sports wise until August because we don’t have a baseball team”, Iowa State softball player Lea Nelson felt she had to respond.

“I couldn’t keep my mouth shut, I had to say something. So I tweeted at them just said like well this is akward and then it took off” said Nelson.

Lea’s tweet went viral. It currently has more than 2.4 million views. One of those views led to an unexpected social media friendship. West Virginia Barstool, responded to Lea’s tweet with the following: “Since we don’t have a softball team, we have decided to be your biggest supporter”.

“At first, we kind of thought it would just be a joke and last for a week like you know just a couple days but then after we kept playing, they kept reaching out to us, tweeting at us, supporting us.”

West Virginia fans started supporting Iowa State softball on Twitter. Then as fate would have it, last weekend Iowa State softball and West Virginia baseball were both in Stillwater, Oklahoma to play Oklahoma State”.

“I was like we have to say something, we have to say something so I reached out on Twitter and tweeted hey West Virginia do you think you could get us some tickets to the game not thinking anything of it and the next morning our director of ops texted us and said you know we’ve got 30 tickets to the West Virginia baseball game.”

After Iowa State’s game on Saturday, the Cyclones went to West Virginia’s baseball game to cheer on the Mountaineers.

“I know we were a little intimidated because we didn’t know if the baseball team actually knew like why we would be there like why a group of Iowa State softball girls were cheering them on but they definitely knew and they were cheering for us and it was really exciting.”

After cheering on West Virginia to victory Saturday night, Iowa State beat 3rd ranked Oklahoma State on Sunday and there was only one way to celebrate, by singing Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver, a song about West Virginia.

Iowa State softball may have been forgotten in the tweet from ISU Barstool.

“There was definitely some frustration especially since Barstool has supported us in the past” said Nelson.

“Not just softball but we have a great track and field team, we have a great you know tennis is having a phenomenal year and golf is golfing right now and I mean we spoke for ourselves in general but like kind of overlooking some really great Iowa State teams that are competing in the spring” said Iowa State senior softball pitcher Ellie Spelhaug.

Now the team is embraced by a multitude of new fans

“We’ve been receiving a lot of tweets, I know like everyone on our team has of people who have never really supported softball or have never watched softball in the past and now they’re taking a loving to it” said Nelson.

“The more and more people who become invested in softball is so huge for women’s athletics and I think that’s kind of our overall goal is just you know putting ourselves on the map and so that’s been really exciting to see.” said Spelhaug.

“Shoutout to West Virginia seriously, they’ve brought so much joy to our program, they definitely helped us win against Oklahoma State which was huge and then I would just say keep investing in women’s athletics.” said Nelson.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.