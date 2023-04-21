Wonderful Week at Musser Public Library

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Musser Public Library, 408 East 2nd Street, Muscatine, invites patrons to join in as the facility hosts programming that will follow Alice down the rabbit hole with “A Wonderland Week at Musser Public Library” from Monday, April 24 through Sunday April 30.

Katie Roquet with the facility discusses many of the free, fun festivities associated with the book Alice In Wonderland. Impossible

Some of the activities include:

Cheshire Cat Tails Storytime -April 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Lost in Wonderland Scavenger Hunt-anytime during normal library hours

Down the Rabbit Hole Experience Room - during normal library hours

Go Ask Alice Trivia Night - Tuesday, April 25

Curiouser and Curiouser Craft Night - April 27 6-8 p.m.

Red Queen Family Garden Party - April 29 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

This event is for members of the Mother Daughter Book Club only. RSVP is required. Contact Katie for more information about joining the book club and to RSVP, Mother Daughter Book Club Mad Hatter’s Tea Party - April 30 2 p.m. Apple cider tea, cupcakes and snacks will be served.RSVP is required. Contact Katie for more information about joining the book club and to RSVP, kroquet@muscatineiowa.gov

For more information about this special week or about the library in general, visit https://musserpubliclibrary.org/ or call 563-263-3065.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.