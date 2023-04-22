An Unseasonably Cool Weekend Ahead

Freeze watches and warnings now in effect
Temperatures will remain unseasonably chilly through the weekend, with rain and snow showers today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FREEZE WATCH remains in effect through 8 AM Monday for much of the TV6 viewing area.

Unseasonably cool afternoon highs and frigid overnight lows will be our main weather focus this weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for flurries an/or rain showers. Highs will only reach the 40′s. Scattered clouds will continue tonight into Sunday. We’ll go from lows in the 20′s to low 30′s to highs in the 40′s to low 50′s. Expect rain chances to start the week. The chill sticks with us through Monday before readings start to rebound into the 50′s and 60′s next week.

The Mississippi River is expected to exceed major flood stage next week. Click here to see the current and forecast river levels.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with a chance for flurries and/or rain showers. Low: 45°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few flurries or sprinkles. High: 50°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

