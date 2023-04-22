Bettendorf High School hosts trebuchet competition

Bettendorf High School hosted a trebuchet competition Friday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A trebuchet is a type of catapult that uses a long arm to launch an object. Friday, students from several high schools came together to compete in Bettendorf High School’s trebuchet competition.

Competing in the competition were high school students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, Riverdale, and Moline with each team’s challenge being to assure their trebuchet launches accurately and consistently.

The trebuchets tossed large raw eggs at targets 75′, 100′ and 125′ away with points given for longest toss as well.

Event organizers said that this competition is a great way for students to gain important skills in math and science while also having fun.

“It’s just about getting them active and interested in the sciences, and knowing that they can find a purpose as a group to come up with the best design they can,” said Craig Murray Chief Engineer at CNH Industrial.

Teams were judged on accuracy and consistency.

