Communities across the QCA prepare for spring flooding

Communities across the QCA are swiftly working to prepare their downtowns for spring flooding with the Mississippi River’s levels steadily climbing each day.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill., DAVENPORT, Iowa, and MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Communities across the QCA are swiftly working to prepare their downtowns for spring flooding with the Mississippi River’s levels steadily climbing each day.

As of Friday afternoon, the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities, downtown Davenport, is at 15.8 feet, with moderate flood stage being 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The river is expected to reach 19.6 feet by April 28.

In Davenport, flood strategy plans are in place including the city’s public works department building Hesco flood barriers.

In Rock Island, at Schweibert Park, temporary food panels are being built and along the bike path, and discharge hoses are also being installed.

Rock Island Public Works officials say they have already closed off Sunset Drive from 31st Avenue to the park shelter.

Downstream in Muscatine, the river is also on the rise and is projected to reach 25 feet before it finally crests, according to the National Weather Service.

For now, local officials in Muscatine say they’re waiting and monitoring the situation.

“We haven’t closed anything yet,” said Brian Stineman, Muscatine Public Works Director. “We’ll probably lose part of the riverfront this weekend, maybe Sunday. Then, as we get closer, Monday and Tuesday, we’ll have one of our river roads, closer to the riverfront, closed.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, expands.
Search for Muscatine man expands after bracelet found near Iowa City bridge
Police are on the scene of an incident at 117th Avenue and Ridgewood Road in Milan early Friday
Second teen charged in fatal shooting of Milan teen
Thursday, shortly before noon, Davenport police responded to a report of an individual injured...
Police: Girl shot in Davenport Thursday
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
According to police, officers responded to the area near E. 37th St. and Bridge Ave. at 11:42...
1 person hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

Latest News

Bettendorf High School hosted a trebuchet competition Friday.
Bettendorf High School hosts trebuchet competition
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of Cris Martinez, missing man out of Iowa City, offers cash reward
City of Buffalo seeks volunteers for sandbagging
Arrangements announced for Danny Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Danny Taylor, 17-year-old, fatally shot in Milan