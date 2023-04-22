Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023
SYDNEY (AP) — Explorers have announced they found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia’s largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives. The wreck of the Montevideo Maru was located after a 12-day search at a depth of over 13,120 feet _ deeper than the Titanic _ off Luzon island in the South China Sea, using an autonomous underwater vehicle with in-built sonar.

The Sydney-based Silentworld Foundation, which organized the mission, says there will be no efforts to remove artifacts or human remains out of respect for the families of those who died. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an extraordinary discovery.

