Family of Cris Martinez, missing man out of Iowa City, offers cash reward
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of Cristian Martinez, a 20-year-old man who went missing last Saturday in the early morning hours, is now offering a cash reward for information leading to his safe return.
The family of Cris Martinez says they are offering a reward of $35,000 for information leading to his safe return.
Anyone with information on Martinez’ whereabouts can contact the Iowa City Police Department directly at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also providing the means for anyone with information on Martinez’ disappearance to share it anonymously.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.