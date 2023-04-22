Family of Cris Martinez, missing man out of Iowa City, offers cash reward

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of Cristian Martinez, a 20-year-old man who went missing last Saturday in the early morning hours, is now offering a cash reward for information leading to his safe return.

The family of Cris Martinez says they are offering a reward of $35,000 for information leading to his safe return.

Anyone with information on Martinez’ whereabouts can contact the Iowa City Police Department directly at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also providing the means for anyone with information on Martinez’ disappearance to share it anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.