GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy makes campaign stop in Makoqueta

MAKOQUETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A political newcomer and GOP presidential hopeful made a campaign stop at a Jackson County Republican Party dinner Friday evening.

Former biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has never held political office. He hopes to use that outsider status to his advantage in the 2024 Republican Primaries.

“I don’t think that professional politicians, career politicians, are going to be able to go the distance in actually reforming that government bureaucracy,” Ramaswamy said. “I think that takes an outsider in the federal government to do it.”

One attendee from Makoqueta, Nolan Keller, said both parties need new, younger faces to lead that change, which is why he supports the Ramaswamy campaign.

“I just think he really has good common sense policies,” Keller said. “I think he speaks plain English for people. I think he has [a] really positive campaign, which I think we need in this political environment.”

Some of those policies include mental health reform, which Ramaswamy said includes banning gender-affirming care for people under 18.

When it comes to curbing gun violence in schools he hopes to abolish the U.S. Department of Education.

“I think it’s a government agency that does no good and spends a lot of money,” Keller. “We could take just a quarter of that budget, and put three armed security guards in every school across this country.”

The 37-year-old candidate said his age makes him stand out, adding that so-called identity politics is further dividing the country.

“[Unifying the country is] not going to happen by teaching people, kids of any color, to see themselves as victims,” Ramaswamy said. “We’re going to have to again, teach kids in this country, to see yourself as a victor as a winner.”

The campaign will make one more stop in eastern Iowa in Jones County Saturday morning. It continues into central Iowa for the rest of the weekend.

Ramaswamy’s visit comes as GOP hopeful Perry Johnson made stops in Davenport on Thursday.

Other candidates making visits to Iowa in recent weeks include former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Asa Hutchinson.

