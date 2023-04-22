Police: Body found at park believed to be Cris Martinez

By Samson Kimani
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - After a week of searching, Iowa City Police say a body found Saturday at Napoleon Park is believed to be Cristian Martinez.

Officals say officers along with Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area at 12:04 p.m. to a report of a body in the Iowa River near the east bank. Police on scene recovered the body from the water, and it is believed to be the body of Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, who was last seen around 12:56 a.m., Saturday, April 15, officials said.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office is helping the investigation by positively identifying the individual found as well as determining the cause and manner of death, according to an Iowa City Public Safety Facebook post.

Anyone dealing with difficulty from this event is asked to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or to visit 988lifeline.org/chat to be connected with a crisis counselor.

