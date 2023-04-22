Single-engine plane crashes in Buffalo early Saturday

The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.
The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.(WPTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.

Buffalo police were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 300 block of West Front Street, also known as Highway 22.

Officers learned a single-engine plane had an engine malfunction and the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing on West Front Street.

According to police, one of the plane’s wings clipped a telephone pole and the plane crashed onto the railroad tracks.

The pilot and passenger were seen by medic and the scene and were released.

The police department was also assisted by the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was released Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrangements announced for Danny Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Danny Taylor, 17-year-old, fatally shot in Milan
According to police, officers responded to the area near E. 37th St. and Bridge Ave. at 11:42...
1 person hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle...
Muscatine police find man dead in vehicle Thursday
The search for missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, expands.
Search for Muscatine man expands after bracelet found near Iowa City bridge
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy visits Jackson County
GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy makes campaign stop in Maquoketa
Harding wins Mr. Basketball
Brock Harding reflects on winning Mr. Basketball
High School Sports: April 21
High School Sports: April 21