Sledgehammers recalled due to people suffering head and face injuries while using

About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening prematurely and detaching unexpectedly during use.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of millions of sledgehammers that have been sold nationwide.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes about 2.2 million DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers due to the head possibly loosening prematurely and detaching unexpectedly while being used.

The safety commission reports that the sledgehammers are made by Stanley Black and Decker and sold under the DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman brand names.

Officials said the company has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer heads detaching, including a couple of instances where people suffered injuries to their head and face.

The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14 to 36 inches in length.

The DeWalt and Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black while the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black.

Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle.

The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammerhead. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

According to the recall, 25 various models are impacted.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions to receive a full refund.

The recalled sledgehammers were sold at hardware stores nationwide and online from November 2013 through November 2022 for $18 to $26.

Stanley Black & Decker can also be contacted at 855-418-3032.

