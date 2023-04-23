‘People are suffering’: Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger

'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger
'People are suffering': Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of Alaskans who depend on government assistance have waited months for food stamp benefits, exacerbating a hunger crisis laid bare by the pandemic, inflation and the remnants of a typhoon. The backlog began last August and is especially concerning for residents in far-flung areas not connected by roads. Food is shipped in by barge or airplane and costs of basic goods are often exorbitant.

Around 13% of the state’s roughly 735,000 residents received food stamp benefits in July, before the troubles began. The state is scrambling to fix its slow response and has provided $1.7 million to get emergency relief to the most isolated villages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police say a body found Saturday at Napoleon Park is believed to be Cristian Martinez.
Police: Body found at park believed to be Cris Martinez
The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.
Single-engine plane crashes in Buffalo early Saturday
Arrangements announced for Danny Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Danny Taylor, 17-year-old, fatally shot in Milan
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of Cris Martinez, missing man out of Iowa City, offers cash reward
Flood crests
Mississippi River forecast to crest higher than originally thought

Latest News

Weekend gun violence rattles communities after a pair of shooting in Texas and Washington D.C....
Weekend gun violence rattles communities
FILE - Deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County, Texas, where...
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting
FILE - Australian TV presenter Barry Humphries performs on stage as Dame Edna for the Farewell...
Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
FILE - White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the...
Biden expected to tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez to run campaign
A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG...
Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say