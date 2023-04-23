Quad City Steamwheelers sink the Pirates in the final seconds

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Steamwheelers trailed by two with just seven seconds left on the clock, but don’t fear, the Q-C’s very own dynamic duo foiled the evil Pirates attempt to get away from the Quad Cities with a win by dialing up a 21-yard touchdown to save the day on super heroes night at The Mark.

The touchdown toss was EJ Hilliards fourth touchdown completion of the game through the air. Hilliard also scored one on the ground on the first possession of the game.

The Wheelers trailed 28-24 going into the break, but used a 16 point third quarter to take the lead from Massachusetts into the final quarter. The Pirates were driving with around a minute left in the game, but decided to kneel on the ball for a go ahead field goal attempt, instead of punching it into the end zone. The strategy would backfire when the Wheelers would get the ball with 17-seconds to go. Hilliard hit Rudd for a first down across midfield with 7-seconds left, before he went back to the former Central Blue Devil on a wheel route for the game winning score.

Mike Carrigan scored a receiving and a rushing touchdown in the win, and Jeron McGaw add two TD receptions as well. Darreon Jackson added another pick to his total for the defense.

The Steamwheelers sit a game behind Frisco in the IFL East standings heading into week 7. Next Saturday, QC will travel to Sioux Falls for their second game against the Storm this season.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.