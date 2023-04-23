Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens

Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens
Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and others trapped in Sudan as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for a major Muslim holiday. While world powers like the U.S. and Britain airlifted their diplomats from the capital of Khartoum, Sudanese desperately sought to flee the chaos. Many risked dangerous roads for the northern border into Egypt. F

ierce fighting raged in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum. More than 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded in the fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.+

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police say a body found Saturday at Napoleon Park is believed to be Cristian Martinez.
Police: Body found at park believed to be Cris Martinez
The Buffalo Police Department and other agencies responded early Saturday to a plane crash.
Single-engine plane crashes in Buffalo early Saturday
Arrangements announced for Danny Taylor.
Funeral arrangements announced for Danny Taylor, 17-year-old, fatally shot in Milan
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of Cris Martinez, missing man out of Iowa City, offers cash reward
Flood crests
Mississippi River forecast to crest higher than originally thought

Latest News

Weekend gun violence rattles communities after a pair of shooting in Texas and Washington D.C....
Weekend gun violence rattles communities
FILE - Deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County, Texas, where...
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting
FILE - Australian TV presenter Barry Humphries performs on stage as Dame Edna for the Farewell...
Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
FILE - White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the...
Biden expected to tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez to run campaign
A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG...
Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say