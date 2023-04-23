Unseasonably cool temperatures ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures will continue for your Sunday, along with a slight chance for rain or snow showers in the mix. Temperatures should range from the 40′s to the lower 50′s. The overnight hours will bring sub-freezing lows in the 20′s to low 30′s, and widespread frost to the area. If you’ve already done some planting, or have any vegetation outside you’d like to keep, you’ll want to cover them up or bring them indoors for protection.

Look for sunshine early, then increasing cloudiness for Monday, with rain chances Monday night into early Tuesday. We’ll enter into a brief dry period before rain moves back into the picture by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cool with a slight chance for flurries or sprinkles. Low: 48°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread morning frost, Brief sunshine followed by gradually increasing cloudiness. High: 56°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

