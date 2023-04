BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal crash on Grant Street near I-74.

It happened Monday morning.

According to police officers on the scene, one person is dead. It’s not yet clear if anyone else was hurt.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

