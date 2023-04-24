Bettendorf Police Department investigating Monday morning deadly crash

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that left one person dead on scene at Grant Street near I-74, early Monday morning.

According to a statement from the Bettendorf Police Department, further information will be provided on the deceased driver pending family notifications. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be pending by the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Police ask any witnesses with information regarding the incident to contact Sgt. Patrick Mesick at 563-344-4047 or pmesick@bettendorf.org.

